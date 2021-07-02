Gujarat announces Rs 5 lakh for policemen

The press release from the state government mentions that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani appreciated the work done by Bharuch's police department, and to motivate them the award money has been announced. (Express Archive)

The state home department on Thursday announced award of Rs 5 lakh for 123 Bharuch policemen who helped in rescue operation at Welfare Hospital in Bharuch that caught fire on May 1, killing 18 Covid-19 patients.

On Thursday, state home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja announced the amount for the policemen who saved the lives of patients caught in the fire.

The press release from the state government mentions that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani appreciated the work done by Bharuch’s police department, and to motivate them the award money has been announced.

Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja had personally thanked Bharuch police inspector B M Parmar and his staff for their timely action. Parmar said, “My assistant sub-inspector Mafatlal Kantilal, constable Kamlesh Kalubhai and I reached the hospital soon after getting the information about the fire. We broke glass panes of the window with stones lying on the ground to save those trapped inside…”