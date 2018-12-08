Gujarat : Angadias robbed on state transport bus, suspects’ car found abandoned

Around seven unidentified armed men robbed cash, gold and diamonds worth several lakhs from the employees of courier (angadia) firms travelling in a state transport bus on the Mehsana-Ahmedabad highway late on Thursday night.

According to police, the robbers had information about the employees travelling with valuables. They had allegedly conducted a recce and planned the robbery in advance, police said.

The accused, police said, boarded the Palanpur-Ahmedabad bus from Unava as passengers and forced the employees to hand over their parcels containing the valuables. They got down near a water park under Langhnaj police station area in Mehsana.

“There were seven to eight men who robbed courier staff. The moment they got down we received a call from one of the passengers. We cordoned off all the roads in the district and informed all the exit point to check certain kinds of vehicles. We were able to find a car which was abandoned by the suspects. It is registered in the names of two to three persons who might have sold it,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjita Vanzara.

Vanzara said that the employees were from three to four different angadia firms who were travelling together. “The modus shows that the suspects knew the routes of the employees. We can’t say if they were helped by any insiders or not,” she said.

As per the FIR, the value of the looted items was Rs 10 lakh, however, speaking to mediapersons one of the employees said that the cost was between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore.