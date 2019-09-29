Gujarat and Maharashtra textile groups to oppose Centre’s decision to sign deal

The Bhiwandi Textile Manufacturing Association (BTMA) of Maharashtra and the Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association have decided to jointly oppose the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, a mega-regional trade agreement with 16 East Asian countries, including China, to be signed by India in November 2019.

Members of both the associations will make representations to the Central government about the disadvantages claiming that China will dump their textile goods into the Indian market at zero per cent duty and its goods will be sold at cheaper rates, spelling trouble for the textile industry here.

The three-member delegation of Bhiwandi Textile Manufacturer Association of Maharashtra — Hiren Nagda, Punit Khimsha and Sarosh Fakih — attended a meeting organised in the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of members of Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association, in Surat, on Saturday. Over 25 members from the textile industry discussed Centre’s decision to sign the RCEP deal.

BTMA member Hiren Nagda, said, “If RCEP is signed, Indian textile industry will suffer major losses. China tops the world’s textile industry. The cost of Chinese fabric is less as their government gives subsidy and loans to the textile industry with low-interest rates. With zero per cent duty through RCEP free trade agreement, China will get open space, affecting the small and medium players in the textile industry in India. The textile industry of India is majorly dependent on the domestic market. We are carrying out awareness and we want to send message to the Central government to save the textile industry.”

Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association member, Mayur Golwala, said, “We will definitely oppose the RCEP, as the local industry will have to face great losses. Even at present, the textile industry is struggling. The Centre should consult the stakeholders of the industry and take a decision. We will make a representation at the state level and at the central level through our MPs to save the industry.”