Gujarat rains: One person, 90 animals killed in Anand flooding

One person and 90 animals were killed after heavy rain lashed Borsad taluka of Anand district, the state government said here on Saturday. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been sent for rescue and relief operations after the region received 12 inch rainfall in the last 24 hours.

As many as 380 people were shifted to safer places from rainfall-hit villages in Anand district by a team of the NDRF.

“A total of 380 people from two villages in Borsad taluka were shifted to safer places due to flooding in low-lying areas. Rains have stopped in the area and water receded, but some 140 people have not been able to return home yet,” said a disaster management official of Anand district administration.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took stock of the situation and spoke to the district officials, especially about Sisva village where the situation is stated to be grim.

Due to incessant rain, there has been no electricity supply in the region.

The local administration has started removing the trees that fell on the roads due to heavy rainfall. Chief Minister Patel has directed his officials to start the process of giving out cash-doles to those affected in the flooding. He also asked the administration to undertake a preliminary survey of the losses, the release added.

Meanwhile Palsana taluka in Surat recorded 209 mm rainfall in a day till Saturday morning, officials said.

In the 24-hour period that ended at 6 am in Saturday, parts of south Gujarat and Banaskantha in north Gujarat received heavy rainfall, causing flooding in many areas.

The Met department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Gujarat over the next five days with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated parts of some districts in south and central Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch regions during this period.

(With PTI inputs)