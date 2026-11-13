On Diwali night, Gujarat father killed daughter over her inter-caste relationship

A late-night argument over an inter-caste relationship turned fatal in Metpur village of Anand district in Gujarat, where a father allegedly strangled his 21-year-old daughter hours after the family had celebrated Diwali at their home on November 8.

The victim, Sanya Patel, had completed her BCom from Vadodara, and had allegedly been in a relationship with a youth from the same village for around a year, police said.

Her father, Kaushalkumar Patel (50), was allegedly opposed to the relationship because the youth belonged to a different caste. He had repeatedly asked his daughter to stop seeing him.

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However, Sanya had continued to be in touch with the youth, police said.