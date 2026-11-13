On Diwali night, Gujarat father killed daughter over her inter-caste relationship

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- Diwali
- honour killing
A late-night argument over an inter-caste relationship turned fatal in Metpur village of Anand district in Gujarat, where a father allegedly strangled his 21-year-old daughter hours after the family had celebrated Diwali at their home on November 8.
The victim, Sanya Patel, had completed her BCom from Vadodara, and had allegedly been in a relationship with a youth from the same village for around a year, police said.
Her father, Kaushalkumar Patel (50), was allegedly opposed to the relationship because the youth belonged to a different caste. He had repeatedly asked his daughter to stop seeing him.
However, Sanya had continued to be in touch with the youth, police said.
According to the police investigation, the Patel family spent Diwali evening together at home before retiring to their respective rooms late at night. But around 3.15 am, the father, Kaushalkumar, allegedly approached Sanya in the kitchen and confronted her again about the relationship.
There, Patel allegedly strangled his daughter, even as the other members of the family, including his own elderly parents, were asleep in their rooms.
After Sanya died, the accused allegedly attempted to portray the incident as a suicide or other kind of unnatural death, misleading the members of the family and his relatives, police said.
However, doctors at the Khambhat General Hospital in Khambhat found the circumstances surrounding Sanya’s death suspicious, and recommended a forensic panel post mortem examination.
The body was then sent to Krishna Hospital in Karamsad for a forensic examination.
“Sanya’s body was taken to Khambhat General Hospital around 5 am (on November 9), from where it was sent for a post mortem examination. The report revealed strangulation marks around her neck,” Police Inspector P J Bantva of the Khambhat City police station said.
The post mortem report established that Sanya had died of ligature strangulation, indicating death due to compression of the neck, police said.
During questioning, Kaushalkumar allegedly confessed to killing his daughter, police said. “There was discord between them over her relationship with a man from the village,” Inspector Bantva said.
An FIR was registered against him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for murder. Police arrested Patel on November 9.
He was remanded in judicial custody after a local court rejected the police application seeking his custody for questioning.
Inspector Bantva told The Indian Express that a dupatta allegedly used to strangle Sanya, and other evidence had been recovered from the house of the accused.
A late-night argument over an inter-caste relationship turned fatal in Metpur village of Anand district in Gujarat, where a father allegedly strangled his 21-year-old daughter hours after the family had celebrated Diwali at their home on November 8.
Her father, Kaushalkumar Patel (50), was allegedly opposed to the relationship because the youth belonged to a different caste. He had repeatedly asked his daughter to stop seeing him.
However, Sanya had continued to be in touch with the youth, police said.
According to the police investigation, the Patel family spent Diwali evening together at home before retiring to their respective rooms late at night. But around 3.15 am, the father, Kaushalkumar, allegedly approached Sanya in the kitchen and confronted her again about the relationship.
There, Patel allegedly strangled his daughter, even as the other members of the family, including his own elderly parents, were asleep in their rooms.
After Sanya died, the accused allegedly attempted to portray the incident as a suicide or other kind of unnatural death, misleading the members of the family and his relatives, police said.
However, doctors at the Khambhat General Hospital in Khambhat found the circumstances surrounding Sanya’s death suspicious, and recommended a forensic panel post mortem examination.
The body was then sent to Krishna Hospital in Karamsad for a forensic examination.
“Sanya’s body was taken to Khambhat General Hospital around 5 am (on November 9), from where it was sent for a post mortem examination. The report revealed strangulation marks around her neck,” Police Inspector P J Bantva of the Khambhat City police station said.
The post mortem report established that Sanya had died of ligature strangulation, indicating death due to compression of the neck, police said.
During questioning, Kaushalkumar allegedly confessed to killing his daughter, police said. “There was discord between them over her relationship with a man from the village,” Inspector Bantva said.
An FIR was registered against him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for murder. Police arrested Patel on November 9.
He was remanded in judicial custody after a local court rejected the police application seeking his custody for questioning.
Inspector Bantva told The Indian Express that a dupatta allegedly used to strangle Sanya, and other evidence had been recovered from the house of the accused.