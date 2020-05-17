Gujarat: Amreli records second case, gets first containment zone

An officer of district health department said that the boy went to a community health centre in Bagasara on Saturday with complaint of fever. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana ) An officer of district health department said that the boy went to a community health centre in Bagasara on Saturday with complaint of fever. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana )

AMRELI DISTRICT recorded its second novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case with an 11-year-old boy who returned to his native place in Bagasara town of the district from Surat testing positive on Sunday. With this, the first containment zone was also created in the district as the boy returned to his home three days ago.

“The boy arrived in Amreli via a GSRTC bus from Varachha area in Surat on May 13. He had fever and therefore his samples were taken and reports of the samples returned positive this morning,” an official release from information department quoted Amreli collector Ayush Oak as saying.

An officer of district health department said that the boy went to a community health centre in Bagasara on Saturday with complaint of fever. “Doctors at CHC referred the patient to Amreli civil hospital on Saturday itself and his samples were taken for COVID-19 testing. The samples tested positive,” said a top officer.

The release said that 26 of his close contacts, including his family members, have been quarantined, while 294 houses falling in the radius of 200 metre from the residence of the boy in Bagasara town have been included in the infection containment zone. Around 1,500 people are living in the zone.

This is the first containment zone in Amreli district. A 67-year-old woman tested positive on Wednesday. That was the first case to be reported from Amreli. That woman too had travelled to Amreli from Surat. But her infection was detected during health screening on her arrival itself and therefore no containment zone was created.

Amreli had remained untouched by coronavirus infection for around two months from the date Gujarat recorded its first case. It was the last green zone in the state. But that run had ended on Wednesday with the woman, who was part of thousands returning to their native places in Amreli from red zones like Surat and Ahmedabad every day, testing positive for the infection.

