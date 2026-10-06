Hours after rescue, lioness that attacked 5 persons in Gujarat dies; rabies suspected

All the five persons injured after being attacked by the lioness earlier have been administered anti-rabies vaccine as per standard medical protocol, officers said. (File/Representational image)

A LIONESS has died of suspected rabies in Amreli district after it was rescued last week following separate attacks on five persons. Samples of its brain tissues have been sent to Anand Agriculture University for confirmation, a senior forest department officer said on Monday.

Meanwhile, all the five persons injured after being attacked by the lioness earlier have been administered anti-rabies vaccine as per standard medical protocol, officers said.

The lioness — aged 2-3 years — was rescued on October 2 from Arjunsukh village in Amreli after it injured five persons in separate incidents: Four villagers and a forest department officer. The lioness was later shifted to Krankach Animal Care Centre, where it showed “unusual behaviour”, such as biting and unusual vocalisations. Within around 20 hours of its rescue, the lioness died at the centre on October 3, forest officers said.