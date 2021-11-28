Gujarat: Amit Shah to inaugurate expansion project of Amul today in Gandhinagar

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah will inaugurate AmulFed Dairy’s new milk powder factory, poly film manufacturing plant and other projects set up at an investment of Rs 415 crore in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

The milk powder plant built at an investment of Rs 257 crore will have a capacity of 150 tonnes per day. The plant is designed to run round-the-clock to enhance the milk handling capacity of the dairy to 50 lakh litres per day from the existing 35 lakh litres, an official release stated.

Shah will also inaugurate a new Amul butter plant, built at an investment of Rs 85 crore, which triples AmulFed Dairy’s butter manufacturing capacity from 40 tonnes per day to 120 tonnes. The plant will also help the dairy effectively handle a higher quantity of milk fat, especially when milk procurement soars during peak season.

The expansion doubles the plant’s production capacity from 20,000 tonnes per annum to 40,000 tonnes, making it the biggest poly film manufacturing plant in India. The latest expansion has been undertaken at a cost of Rs. 50 crore.