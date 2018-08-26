Gujarat: AMC’s cashless scheme to be reviewed, put on hold

Earlier this month, the AMC had announced that it will go cashless with digitisation of all transactions, including purchase of city bus tickets. Earlier this month, the AMC had announced that it will go cashless with digitisation of all transactions, including purchase of city bus tickets.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has put its cashless payment scheme for city buses on hold keeping in mind the migrant workers who lack an Aadhaar card mandated for a Janmitra card.

For this purpose, the residents were being issued Janmitra smart cards which would enable them to make all transactions online. Any person seeking a Janmitra card is required to produce his/her Aadhaar card and make a one-time payment of Rs 50.

However, upon surveys, it was found that migrant workers in the city would have lacked the Aadhaar card mandated for a Janmitra card. Thus the ruling party has decided to review the system, which was initially set to come in effect from September 1, during a meeting on August 30.

Standing committee chairman Amul Bhatt said, “We have already conducted a survey. All five top office-bearers will meet to review the system before giving it a final nod.”

Deputy municipal commissioner Rakesh Shankar said that so far 60,000 Janmitra cards have been issued. ens

