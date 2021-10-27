Gujarat: AMC reissues tender as 3 bidders ‘fail’ tech scrutiny

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Tuesday reissued the tender for the Gandhi Ashram Precinct Development project after three firms that had placed the bids failed the technical scrutiny.

The three disqualified firms include a joint venture of construction company NCC and Ahmedabad-based P Das Infrastructure, Ahmedabad-based Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd, and the Kalthia Group, based in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

“The three companies did not submit their bids as per tender conditions. They failed the technical scrutiny and thus we did not open the financial bid thereafter. Tender is being reinvited because the contractors had to be

disqualified,” said an AMC official, on the condition of anonymity.

While details of the conditions in the fresh tender are awaited, online submission of the bids is permitted until November 11 afternoon with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for November 1. Following the submission of technical bids, AMC is expected to take a week to scrutinise if the firms submitting their bids, pass the technical eligibility criteria.