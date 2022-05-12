Gujarat: AMC issues red alert for May 13 and 14

With Gujarat reeling under severe heatwave conditions for the past few weeks, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued a “red alert” for the city for May 13 and 14.

For the second consecutive day, Surendranagar recorded highest temperature in the state at 46 degrees Celsius, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, for the state, no major respite is in sight for a week, though maximum temperatures will marginally dip from Friday.

“As per the forecast of weather department a red alert is being issued for May 13 and 14 when the maximum temperature is expected to cross 45 degree Celsius,” the AMC’s alert for residents issued through its official social media handle stated. Ahmedabad recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday as well.

The civic body has issued advisory for residents along with symptoms of heat strokes. “Wear loose, light coloured cotton clothes, avoid staying in sun for long, consume water, buttermilk and other liquids in higher quantity, take extra precautions of small children, senior citizens and pregnant women” the advisory issued by AMC stated.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Surendranagar and Kutch on Thursday.

Other centres to record maximum temperature above 40 degrees included Gandhinagar at 44.9, followed by Amreli at 44.6, Rajkot at 44.3, Deesa at 43.2, Kandla Airport at 42.8, Bhuj at 42.3, Vallabh Vidyanagar at 42.1, Vadodara at 41.8, Bhavnagar at 40.7 and Kandla Port at 40.4 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The government has alerted district administrators on the prevailing heatwave conditions and the possible heat-related emergencies.

“The heatwave is till today but as a precautionary measure, we have issued an alert for tomorrow as well,” IMD’s regional director Manorama Mohanty told The Indian Express.

The highest temperatures will be between 43-44 degrees Celsius from Friday, said Mohanty.

“As per the advisory issued by the weather department, all the district collectors have been asked to be on alert on heat-related cases. The state government is continuously monitoring the weather situation,” said Mohanty.

For Friday, the IMD has issued an alert for north Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch. “Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of north Gujarat region, namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan and Mehsana; and in the districts of Saurashtra, namely Surendranagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad and Kutch,” it said in its forecast.

Heat-related emergency cases rise

As per the data maintained by the 108 emergency services, daily emergency calls have increased by 10 per cent since the start of April, both for the state as well as Ahmedabad city.

From May 5 to 11, over 3,500 heat-related calls were addressed by the ambulance services including 890 calls from Ahmedabad.

Abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea and high fever were the three categories that received most complaints. A total of eight cases of heatstroke were reported in the past week while a total of 18 in the month of May, so far.

In the past one week, the highest number of heat-related emergency cases were reported on May 9, when 541 calls were recorded-150 of them from Ahmedabad.