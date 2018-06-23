Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor, Hardik Patel bat for children denied admission under RTE

Alpesh Thakor with Hardik Patel as they protest outside a private school in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Express photo) Alpesh Thakor with Hardik Patel as they protest outside a private school in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Express photo)

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel on Friday came together to protest against a private school in Ahmedabad city over denying admission to 35 underprivileged students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. They were detained by police as they tried to lock the District Education Officer’s (DEO’s) office in Vastrapur area. An hour later, they were released.

“This shows mere apathy of the state government towards the poor section of the society. The government has failed to ensure the right to education in the state. How can the school deny them admission?,” the Radhanpur MLA said as he marched along with Hardik carrying children in their arms.

Hardik also slammed the BJP government in the state, accusing it of denying education to more than 30,000 children. “There are 70 schools in Ahmedabad that are denying admission to children (under the RTE law). We have provided the list to the DEO. Why is there a need that we all have to protest outside a school to get poor children educated?” he said before he was detained by the police.

Both were joined by OBC/SC/ST Ekta Manch vice-president Mukesh Bharwad, who was also detained by police.

They were protesting against Udgam School for Children for declining admission to 35 students in class I under RTE Act’s 25 per cent quota for underprivileged and disadvantaged groups.

The school has been declining admission to the 35 children to class I, citing six years age eligibility criteria for admission to class I under the RTE Act.

“Abiding by the law, the school cannot facilitate admission to children who are six years old. We have filed a petition in the High Court for clarity in this regard. We have offered them admissions in Senior KG this year and they will be in class I in the next academic year. But the parents refused to take admission in Senior KG,” Manan Chowksi, Executive Director of Udgam School for Children, said.

The school claimed that they had been given a list of 53 students by the DEO to give admission in class I. The school gave admission to 18 students in class I who had completed six years as on June 1, 2018, Chowksi added.

However, sources said that as per the state government rules framed for RTE admissions, the District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) had issued three notices to the school — on May 29, May 30 and June 2 — directing it to admit children below six years of age.

Pleading no ill intention, Chowksi said that it was “for the benefit of the children to get an extra year in the school” by getting admission in Senior KG. “What benefit do we get from this? It is rather our loss to provide them education for an additional year for free,” he added.

Meanwhile, the school claimed that after they had discussion with Thakor and Hardik, parents agreed to get their children admitted in Senior KG.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App