Gujarat: Alpesh Katheriya files bail plea in attempt to murder case

A day after getting bail in the 2015 sedition case, PASS leader Alpesh Katheriya on Tuesday applied for bail in an attempt to murder case that was filed by police here last year.

Katheriya, who was transferred to Surat jail from Sabarmati jail on November 19 after he got bail in another sedition case, has been in jail since he was arrested in August this year.

“We have filed a bail application of Alpesh Katheriya in an attempt to murder case. Police have not yet arrested a single person or identified a single person except Katheriya. We have started preparations of putting each and every point before the judge so that our client could be granted bail,” Katheriya’s lawyer Y B Wala said.

According to the police, one Kalpesh Dewani, a resident of Simada area in Surat, had alleged that he was beaten up by 15-20 PAAS members with iron pipes and wooden sticks on December 6 last year, a day after he had posted a comment on Facebook about a meeting of Khodaldham temple trustee Naresh Patel with PAAS leader Hardik Patel.

Dewani had also alleged that Katheriya, accompanied by his supporters, had come to his house and threatened to kill him the same day when he was out.

When contacted, Amroli police said that they could not arrest 15 to 20 youths as they were not identified by the complainant. Since the complainant had only identified Katheriya, therefore he was arrested, said police.