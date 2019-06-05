Gujarat: Alleging police inaction in atrocity case, Dalit man attempts to set himself on fire

Alleging police were not acting on a complaint of atrocities he had filed last month, a Dalit man allegedly tried to immolate himself near the office of the district collector of Surendranagar, but was stopped by the policemen and taken into preventive custody on Tuesday. Police said that they did not have sufficient evidence to make arrests in the atrocities complaint of the Dalit man, Devji Rathod (36).

Advertising

A resident of Vadala village in Wadhwan taluka, Rathod tried to douse himself in kerosene to set himself afire outside the collector’s office around 2.15 pm. But, a police team, which was already deployed there following a direction from Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahendra Bagadia, overpowered him. Police said that Rathod’s family members were also present at the spot.

“After taking him into preventive custody, we produced Rathod before a magistrate in the evening. Since Rathod could not furnish a bail bond, the court gave him a day’s time to arrange for his bond and sent him to judicial custody,” Wadhwan Sub-Inspector Hitesh Jethi said.

Jethi added that he had sent the police party following the directions of SP Bagadia. “The SP ordered us to keep a watch on Rathod and his family after his office received a letter from him on Saturday, threatening to commit suicide if immediate arrests were not made in the atrocities case, he had filed. Therefore, we posted a police team at the collector’s office as a preventive measure. In the afternoon, Rathod’s relatives were spotted at the collector’s office and our team became alert. As soon as Rathod was spotted, our team took him in preventive detention,” Jethi added.

Advertising

Shivaji Pawar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of SC/ST cell, said that Rathod had filed the atrocity complaint on May 14. In his complaint, Rathod had alleged that two upper-caste men, Jagdish Kher and Shaktisinh Kher, had insulted and abused him when he went to them to complain about corruption in the desilting of Vadala village pond under the Sujalam-Sufalam Jal Sanchaya Abhiyan of the state government.

Both Jagdish and Shaktisinh are residents of Vadala village and belong to the upper-caste Kshatriya community. “Jagdish is deputy sarpanch of the village. The investigation in the case so far has revealed that the complainant had indeed gone near the pond with a stick. We have recorded statements of a government engineer and another Dalit man, who were present at the alleged crime scene, and both of them have stated that nobody abused or insulted Rathod,” Pawar said.