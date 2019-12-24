Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Gujarat: All villages will be connected via pakka roads, says Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Updated: December 24, 2019 3:06:48 am
Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, pakka roads in gujarat, district Panchayat Bhavan, district Panchayat Bhavan at Nadiad, four-lane road between Nadiad-Mehemdabad-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, gujarat news, indian express news Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said that all villages in Gujarat will be connected through “pakka” roads by 2022. Patel was speaking at an event at Nadiad.

Patel also laid the foundation stone for a district Panchayat Bhavan, being built at a cost of Rs 27 crore at Nadiad and a four-land road between Nadiad-Mehemdabad-Ahmedabad costing Rs 33.5 crore.

He also inaugurated a community health centre at Vaso, primary health centre at Bhalaad in Matar taluka and an additional health centre for six villages.

