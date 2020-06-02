Gujarat: All RTOs to resume work on June 4

For services where online appointment facility is not available, visitors need to carry their Aadhar card. (Representational) For services where online appointment facility is not available, visitors need to carry their Aadhar card. (Representational)

All Regional Transport Office (RTOs) in Gujarat will resume work from June 4, an official release stated here Monday.

Visitors to the RTOs will have to take online appointments and they will be allowed inside 15 minutes prior to their appointment time. Those not wearing a mask and not following social distancing norms will not be allowed to enter, an official release said here on Monday. Visitors will also have to undergo thermal screening.

For services where online appointment facility is not available, visitors need to carry their Aadhar card. This includes services for change of ownership, cancellation of registration, new permits, among others. However, only limited number of visitors will be allowed every day.

For High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), visitors have to take an appointment after 3 pm and then visit the RTO. For issuing driving licence, RTOs in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Banaskantha, Mehsana and Bhuj will also remain open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 6.30 pm.

Those whose driving licence expired or expires between March 21 to July 31, can take their driving tests till July 31, 2020, for no extra fees.

Industrial Training Institutes and polytechnic institutes that fall in containment zones will not be allowed to issued learner’s licence.

