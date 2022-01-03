Gujarat all prepared to tackle ‘third wave’: CM Bhupendra Patel

The Gujarat government is all prepared to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Sunday. Reassuring there was no need to worry, the CM said even though studies predict that the figures of the third wave could be “big” it is likely to be less severe than the second wave.

“…it is believed by all that figures (of the third wave) could be big, but it will not be as dangerous as the second wave. Yet, on behalf of the government, we have made some preparations on our side to ensure nobody faces any difficulty. So, there is no tension. But still, the more we are cautious, the better,” the CM said addressing a training camp of the Medical Cell of Gujarat BJP at Sardar Patel Memorial. The event was also attended by Union Minister Mahendra Munjapara and Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, among others.

In the second wave, Patel said, people faced difficulty in getting oxygen but now, it has been taken care of well by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.