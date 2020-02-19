Gujarat: Alert after abandoned satellite phone found by fisherman

One of the fishermen, who was returning after work, found the phone and later submitted it to police. (Representational Image) One of the fishermen, who was returning after work, found the phone and later submitted it to police. (Representational Image)

An abandoned satellite phone found by a local fisherman at a remote island near Kandla port in Gandhidham of Kutch has put security agencies on alert.

According to police, the unidentified satellite phone was found in a plastic pouch kept near a tree at a small island between Kandla port and Navlakha port, in the Gulf of Kutch. One of the fishermen, who was returning after work, found the phone and later submitted it to police.

“Usually, our fishermen keep going to the sea for days. Almost four days ago, a group of fishermen had gone who returned to Kandla port yesterday (Monday). One of them brought a satellite phone with himself and approached a shop in Kandla to fit a SIM card in it, thinking of it as a regular phone. Later he realised that it was a satellite phone and submitted it to the authorities. He informed us that he had stopped at a small island near GT 10 between Kandla port and Navlakhi port for a while and after taking a stroll, he found this phone kept in a plastic pouch near a tree,” said Parikshita Rathod, superintendent of police, Kutch Gandidham.

After the discovery, teams of local marine police, special operations group, as well as state and central intelligence bureaus have started checking the phone and the fisherman.

“A total of five agencies are working in tandem in this case. We have found out that it is an INMAR company Satellite phone. We are trying to find out about its IMEI number as to find out where it was purchased and who was using it. As far as we know, no ship or vessel had arrived at the particular island where the phone was found in the recent days,” said Rathod.

