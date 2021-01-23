Gujarat: AK Sharma IPS is back as DGP

Sharma was earlier the special commissioner of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB). (Representational)

Gujarat IPS officer and former joint director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Arun Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) (Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe and Weaker Section) by an order of the Gujarat Government on Friday.

As per a notification order by Pankaj Kumar, additional chief secretary to government of Gujarat, Home Department, “State Government is pleased to promote Arun Kumar Sharma IPS (Guj 1987) who is waiting for posting on his repatriation to parent cadre from central deputation, to DGP cadre and appointed on vacant ex cadre post of DGP (Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe and Weaker Section) Gandhinagar by relieving Vikas Sahay IPS (GJ 1989) from the additional charge (sic)”.

Arun Kumar Sharma, a native of Bihar, is a Gujarat cadre IPS officer of 1987 batch. In April 2015, Sharma was brought to Delhi and given the post of Joint Director CBI. Sharma’s appointment to CBI came at a time when the central agency was still probing the fake encounter case of Sadiq Jamal Mehtar in Gujarat.

Sharma was earlier the special commissioner of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB). Sharma, after his stint at CBI, then served as the Additional Director General (ADG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in New Delhi.

The Gujarat Government also promoted IPS officer (Gujarat cadre 2003) Ashok Kumar Yadav, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Bhavnagar range, and appointed as Inspector General, Bhavnagar range, by “upgrading ex cadre post of DIG to IG”.

IPS officer (Guj cadre 2003) SK Gadhavi DIG Prisons Ahmedabad is also promoted and appointed at the post of IG Prisons Ahmedabad by upgradation of the post, read the order.

The Gujarat government through another notification order on Friday transferred Amit Vishwakarma (IPS 1998) batch to the post of inspector general (operations) Ahmedabad from his post of joint commissioner of police (Crime) Ahmedabad city. Vishwakarma will continue to hold the additional charge of ADGP (ATS and Coastal Security) Ahmedabad.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Special Branch, Ahmedabad Prem Vir Singh (GJ 2005) has been appointed as Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) after the transfer of Vishwakarma who was JCP Crime.

Neeraj Kumar Badgujar IPS 2008 batch has been transferred from his post of Superintendent of police (technical services) Gandhinagar to the post of SP Sabarkantha. The SP Sabarkantha Chaitanya Mandlik (IPS 2011) has been transferred and appointed on the vacant ex cadre post of deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch).

IPS officer V Chandrashekhar has also been transferred to the post of IG Ahmedabad Range from his current post of IG (P and M) Gandhinagar.

Gujarat State Police Service (SPS) officer Jagdish Chavda, commandant of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 8, in Avondale has been transferred and appointed on the vacant ex cadre post of SP (Intelligence Bureau), Ahmedabad City.