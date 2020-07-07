Gujarat: AHNA writes to CM, seeks strict penalties against mask violations

“The penalty of Rs 200 is not serving any purpose and the actual cost of implementing the rule is costlier than Rs 200. It has to be enhanced substantially. Enhancing fines have helped in lowering traffic violations. The sample principle applies here,” the letter stated. (Representational) “The penalty of Rs 200 is not serving any purpose and the actual cost of implementing the rule is costlier than Rs 200. It has to be enhanced substantially. Enhancing fines have helped in lowering traffic violations. The sample principle applies here,” the letter stated. (Representational)

Citing the example of Kerala, where the government has imposed jail term for not wearing a mask in public, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) wrote to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday, urging to impose stringent measures for the mandatory use of face masks required to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Ahmedabad.

In view of rampant violations of wearing masks in public, AHNA has suggested stringent penalties of Rs 10,000 per instance for not wearing masks and mandatory community services at Covid Samras hostels or being a part of the tracking and isolation team, for periods ranging from a week to a month, for repeated offences.

“The penalty of Rs 200 is not serving any purpose and the actual cost of implementing the rule is costlier than Rs 200. It has to be enhanced substantially. Enhancing fines have helped in lowering traffic violations. The sample principle applies here,” the letter stated.

AHNA has also requested to ban large gatherings at homes and farmhouses, attributing these to an increased number of coronavirus cases being reported from west Ahmedabad due to the “lax attitude” of residents.

“Western Ahmedabad citizens have become lax and are organising get-togethers without taking any precautions. Unless a ban is imposed, this will continue and the cases will rise. Specifically, the elderly population needs to be protected and the only way to do so is to ban such gatherings,” the association stated.

AHNA has further requested to impose penalties on shopkeepers and tea kiosks, where there are large gatherings and people flout norms of wearing masks.

Additionally, AHNA raised the issue of the severe shortage of Remdesivir.

“Remdesivir is required urgently as it will help save patients on ventilators. It has been informed by sources that the next lot will arrive in the state only on July 10. The shortage is across the state, in both public and private hospitals. As of now, none of the hospitals have any stock and the relatives are subjected to searching for it frantically,” said AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhavi.

