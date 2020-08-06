Eight dead as fire breaks out at COVID hospital in Ahmedabad

Outside Shrey hospital in Navrangpura. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Outside Shrey hospital in Navrangpura. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A major fire broke out in Ahmedabad’s COVID hospital in the wee hours of Thursday. As many as eight COVID patients, five men and three women, died in the incident.

According to the police, the fire started around 3:30 am in the ICU department of Shrey Hospital, in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, even as the hospital management tried to evacuate rest of the patients. Several other patients were rescued by police and fire department.

“The total death toll is eight persons. The fire started around 3:30 am and it has been controlled now. Many other patients were also rescued. The bodies are being sent for post mortem,” said LB Zala, assistant commissioner of police, B division, Ahmedabad city.

