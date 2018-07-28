Ahmedabad: Police, locals clash during raids; 29 held for ‘rioting’, assault on cop

Chhara community members protest outside Sardarnagar police station in Ahmedabad, on Friday. (Javed Raja) Chhara community members protest outside Sardarnagar police station in Ahmedabad, on Friday. (Javed Raja)

Clashes broke out between members of Chhara community and police in Ahmedabad’s Chhara Nagar in Sardarnagar police station area late on Thursday night after a police officer who was patrolling the area was allegedly assaulted by two Chhara men. After the alleged assault, police stormed Chhara Nagar, a ghetto of the denotified tribe that is known for running illegal breweries, in their vehicles and conducted raids that ended up in a violent clash. Police have arrested 29 people, including a photojournalist, in connection with the clash.

Chhara community leaders have alleged that police indiscriminately attacked people in their locality. Police have registered a case of rioting, robbery, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant against a mob of around 150-200 persons. The arrested persons included three lawyers, two women, and one photojournalist working with a national daily. The accused were produced for remand before judge RB Solanki late on Friday night. Lawyers said that all the accused told the judge they were beaten up by the police and framed. The court has recorded their statements.

As per police, the incident took place at around 12.15 am when sub-inspector D K Mori was on a patrolling duty in a private car along with a head constable. Mori, who is a complainant in the case, has alleged that he had stopped two youths of Chhara community and sought to check their two-wheelers. However, the duo started arguing with him and then allegedly attacked him, robbed him of his gold chain and ran away from the spot while threatening him to stay back till they return. Police conduct routine patrols for violation of prohibition laws in Chhara Nagar.

Mori alleged that a mob of around 150-200 people attacked him and he immediately called for more police to help. As per Mori, the mob — armed with sticks, iron rods and sharp-edged weapons — had allegedly pelted the police team with stones. Mori said he received injuries in his head. Following this, police used lathicharge to control the situation. The Chhara community members, however, accused the police of “committing atrocities on them with a colonial mindset”.

Dakxin Chhara, a community leader, filmmaker and a known theatre artist, said, “Police allegation of mob attacking them is completely wrong. The youths assaulted them and they felt insulted that how can Chharas, a denotified tribe, could challenge them or talk back to them. And therefore, police launched an unprovoked and indiscriminate attack of vengeance on entire Chhara Nagar late in the night. They have damaged our vehicles, assaulted people by dragging them out of their homes, not even sparing women.”

“This was worse than mob lynching. Gujarat Police have started a new trend of police lynching,” added Chhara, who said that he too was injured in the police assault. Police have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by S-I Mori. In his FIR, Mori has named around 40 persons out of the mob of around 150-200. Total 29 persons were arrested and brought to Sardarnagar police station. They were kept there till around 3.30 pm before being shifted to Civil hospital for medical examination.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Chhara community people supported by civil rights activists thronged Sardarnagar police station in support of the community. Many lawyers and office bearers of Ahmedabad criminal court bar association also came to the police station.

Speaking with mediapersons, Assistant Commissioner of Police J P Raol said, “Chhara Nagar is notorious for illegal liquor brewing. S-I Mori had gone to Chhara Nagar to conduct a raid on the basis of a tip-off. He had some altercation with some people there following which the police was attacked by a mob of around 150-200 people.”

Asked how much liquor police recovered in the raid, Raol said, “We could not find anything. Initially, some liquor was seized. However, during the mob attack, it was secretly disposed of by them.” Raol said that allegations of indiscriminate assault on people is a matter of investigation.

