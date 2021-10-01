Ahmedabad: NCB arrest 3 at Kalupur Railway Station with 1 kg meth

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ahmedabad zone, arrested three people and seized 1 kg of methamphetamine (crystal meth) at the Kalupur Railway Station on Thursday.

The accused had taken the Howrah-Gandhidham Express, NCB officials said.

“The NCB first arrested the person with the drugs at the railway station. Later, it also held two more people who had come to pick up the consignment. The accused have been identified as Pravin Kumar Bhati, Saroj Goswami alias Sagar and Abdul Gani,” the NCB Ahmedabad official added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Police released a toll-free number (1908) for the public to report activities of drug smuggling and purchase in the state.

According to a statement released by the office of Gujarat Director General of Police, Ashish Bhatia, the helpline will be operated under the narcotics cell of the Gujarat Police.

“Any person seen producing/selling/consuming natural prohibited drugs such as ganja, charas, opium or synthetic drugs such as heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA and others can be reported on the toll-free number. The identity of the caller will be kept anonymous and will also be rewarded as per the tip,” the statement read.