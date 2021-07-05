Gujarat: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation lists 124 buildings that have to renew fire NOC

The statement added, “Experience tells us that people responsible for the building are not vigilant towards renewal of fire NOC due to which the occupants or building users suffer."

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Sunday announced a list of 124 residential and commercial buildings/units whose yearly fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) is up for renewal.

As per a statement from the AMC, “Under the Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act 2013, owners and occupants of different units situated in Ahmedabad city area have to make arrangements for building use and fire fighting system… for After setting up the main arrangement, the owners or occupants must get their fire safety certificate or no objection certificate renewed every year from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services.”

“Experience tells us that people responsible for the building are not vigilant towards renewal of fire NOC due to which the occupants or building users suffer. Under the newly adopted computerised database management system, the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services have started communicating in advance with the owners of the buildings/units whose renewal date is coming close… 124 such buildings/units which had received fire NOC in July 2020 and its renewal is up for July 2021, letters have been sent to them and the data can also be availed at http://www.ahmedabadcity. gov.in,” it added.