Gujarat: 70 AMC employees tested positive so far

As many as 70 employees of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. While the infected employees include an assistant municipal commissioner, drivers and telephone operators, the worse affected are the healthcare personnel.

According to the records maintained by the AMC, 14 resident doctors along with several staff nurses of AMC-run hospitals have tested positive.

Of these, as many as ten resident doctors are from the AMC-run L G Hospital where a few staff nurses have also tested positive. Four resident doctors of other AMC-run hospitals like SVP and a lab technician and some staff nurses have also contracted the infection.

Other employees of the AMC who have tested positive include anganwadi workers, Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) drivers, ward boys, control room operators, malaria workers, a sanitary sub inspector, pharmacist, ASHA worker, sweeper, laboratory technician, auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) and a peon.

Of these 70 employees, the youngest patient is a 19-year-old female medical officer, while the eldest one is a 56-year-old man, who is a senior clerk.

Among them, seven persons are aged 50 years or above.

On Friday, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra launched a campaign “save our seniors” for senior citizens and said that while the young people are easily defeating coronavirus, it is a concern for those above 60 years of age.

Nehra also requested the youth to take special care of senior citizens and ensure that they are not stepping out of their houses.

