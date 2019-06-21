Gujarat: Ahmed Patel cross-examined in Rajya Sabha poll case

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel appeared before the Gujarat High Court on Thursday with regard to the election petition filed by BJP leader Balwantsinh Rajput challenging his victory in the Rajya Sabha election in August 2017.

Patel had narrowly won the election against Rajput, who had switched from the Congress to the BJP just before the election.

Patel has filed a counter petition, seeking that if he loses the case, the seat be declared vacant and Rajput not be named winner.

Congress leader P Chidambaram was at the court.

Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, who appeared for Rajput in his personal capacity as a lawyer, cross-examined Patel for two hours before Justice Bela Trivedi. He asked Patel how many sets of nomination he had filed. Patel was unsure if it was three or four. With each nomination form requiring 10 proposers, senior counsel Jain said a difference in a single set can change the number of MLA proposers from 30 to 40.

Jain then asked, “Did they all (proposers) stand by you until the end of the election?” to which Patel replied, “Maybe, may not be, I don’t remember.”

Patel put it on record that his election agent Shailesh Parmar, his two polling agents — one of whom he identified as Arjun Modhwadiya and a second person whose name he “was not sure of” — and his authorised representative to see the ballot paper, Shaktisinh Gohil, “enjoyed my confidence and I had no enmity or hostility with any of them.” When asked if they worked until the end to ensure his victory, Patel said, “Yes, legally, within rules…”

Jain asked who Patel spoke with before filing his response to Rajput’s election petition. Initially Patel said he only spoke to his personal assistant Zia-ul-Haq and his advocate, but as Jain asked leading questions, Patel added names to the list. On further probing, Patel said that he may have consulted his election agent Parmar and his authorised representative Shaktisinh Gohil.

Jain also asked if Patel had consulted anyone before filing his June 18 affidavit, where he reportedly charged Rajput with corruption. Patel again named Parmar and Gohil, apart from his advocates. Jain made note that for both Patel’s written statement as well as affidavit, he had consulted Parmar and Gohil.

On what he had spoken at a July 2017 meeting, Patel initially mentioned only pleasantriesbu later said the then leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Mohan Rathwa informed him that the party had issued a whip.