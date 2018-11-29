Gujarat: Ahead of Jasdan bypoll, Congress gets another BJP Koli leader

Former BJP MLA Lalji Mer formally joined the Congress here on Wednesday in presence of state Congress president Amit Chavda and AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Rajiv Satav.

After joining the party, Mer, a Koli-Patel OBC leader, said that he quit the BJP as the ruling party was continuously neglecting interests of farmers and rural population.

“Farmers, landless farm labourers and poor people are not getting justice. They are being subjected to injustice. I am a son of a farmer and hence, I resigned from the BJP to fight for the cause of farming community,” Mer told mediapersons after joining the Congress.

Explained Shot in the arm for Cong, real test on Dec 20 While former BJP minister Sundersinh Chauhan and former BJP MLA Lalji Mer switching to the Congress might boost the party's confidence, its real challenge will be to retain the Jasdan seat in the December 20 Assembly byelection. The Koli-dominated Jasdan seat, a Congress bastion, fell vacant after its MLA Kunvarji Bavalia defected to the BJP, and was immediately made a cabinet minister in the Rupani government. The Congress which desperately wants its number in the Assembly to return to 77, has, however, been unable to announce a candidate for fear of triggering factional struggles.

Mer, who won from Dhandhuka Assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2012, accused the BJP of “doing injustice to thousands of farmers whose lands are being acquired for the development of Dholera Special Investment Region”.

“I took up the matter with the state government and senior BJP leaders several times, but nothing happened. So, there is no use of staying in a party in which you are not heard; your questions are not answered; and your problems are not solved. Keeping in view these things, I decided to quit. I will fight for farmers rights in the state. I will also work hard to ensure that the Congress wins the Jasdan bypoll which has a majority of the voters from Koli-Patel community,” Mer added.

Welcoming the former BJP leader into the party, Chavda said, “It is not only Mer who as an individual has started feeling that the BJP has betrayed his trust, all the communities in the state are feeling the same. Instead of working for poor and farmers, the BJP has associated itself with industrialists and doing everything to benefit them. Farmers are not getting adequate minimum support price(MSP) for their produce, no irrigation water for their crops, there is no adequate power supply for agricultural work. Farmers are not being given justice. Prices of agricultural input like seed, fertiliser, insecticides, pesticides and agricultural implements has gone up under BJP rule,” Chavda added.

Satav said that BJP leaders all over the country were joining the Congress due to the saffron party’s “anti-farmer’’ and “anti-poor’’ policies. “A BJP MP in Rajasthan and a TRS MP in Telangana recently joined the Congress. A former BJP minister ( Sundersinh Chauhan) in Gujarat joined the Congress yesterday. Mer’s joining the Congress will strengthen the party in the state. We will win the Jasdan seat as the voters of the constituency have always blessed and supported the Congress. Jasdan win will change the political situation in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” Satav added.

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani termed the the BJP leaders joining the Congress as a “slap on the divisive politics of the BJP’’.

Mer, who had contested as a Congress candidate from Chotila Assembly seat in 2002, joined the BJP in 2009 and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Surendranagar. In 2012 Assembly polls, he won as a BJP candidate from Dhandhuka seat. The BJP had not fielded him in the 2017 Assembly elections.