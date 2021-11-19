Gujarat agri minister, CM list out pro-farmer steps, remain silent on PM’s farm laws repeal call

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to begin the process to repeal the three contentious farm laws, back in his home state, the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel were silent on the decision at an event but quite vocal about the state government’s initiatives for the farmers.

Addressing an event at Ahwa where Dangs was declared the first district to give up chemical fertilisers and pesticides, state Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel listed pro-farmer steps taken by the government.

He said, “A unit of electricity in Gujarat, that costs Rs 8 per unit, is being given at 60 paise to the farmers of the state for agricultural purposes. Every year the state government incurs a subsidy of Rs 7,000 crore.”

He added, “The farmers in this district are using less quantities of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. But to ensure that the district is completely free of chemicals, the government is giving each farmer Rs 10,000 per hectare (up to a maximum of two hectare) to offset any production loss that they might suffer during the year. To allow each farmer to have access to cow dung and urine, the government will soon be giving Rs 900 to each farmer. This will help them own a cow.”

The event was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devrrat. Although both Raghavji and Bhupendra were silent about the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws and its impact on Gujarat, the agriculture minister said Dangs was being taken up as a pilot project where farmers are being encouraged to take up organic farming.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the use of chemical fertilisers not only spoiled the health of soil but has also started impacting human health. “Despite having zero addiction, we sometimes wonder why some of us get diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer,” Patel said, indicating that the root cause of many of the ailments may lie in the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.