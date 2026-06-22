Gujarat announces 20% quota for former Agniveers in class-3 police, jail and forest posts

The state government has also announced exemption from physical tests and relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit for former Agniveers in various recruitments in the state. (File Photo)

The Gujarat government has decided to provide 20% reservation to former Agniveers in the recruitment of various Class III cadre posts of state police, and departments of jail and forest.

The state government has also announced exemption from physical tests and relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit for former Agniveers in various recruitments in the state.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said a release from the state government.

Agniveers are the recruits of armed forces below officers’ rank recruited under the Agnipath scheme of the Central government. Aspirants between the ages of 17.5 and 23 years are eligible to be recruited as Agniveers for a tenure of four years.