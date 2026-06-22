Gujarat announces 20% quota for former Agniveers in class-3 police, jail and forest posts

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The Gujarat government has decided to provide 20% reservation to former Agniveers in the recruitment of various Class III cadre posts of state police, and departments of jail and forest.
The state government has also announced exemption from physical tests and relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit for former Agniveers in various recruitments in the state.
The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said a release from the state government.
Agniveers are the recruits of armed forces below officers’ rank recruited under the Agnipath scheme of the Central government. Aspirants between the ages of 17.5 and 23 years are eligible to be recruited as Agniveers for a tenure of four years.
“Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has taken an important decision to provide a 20 per cent reservation to former Agniveers in direct recruitment to Class-3 cadres across various departments of the state government,” the release said.
It further said, “Additionally, the Chief Minister has also decided to exempt former Agniveers from the physical efficiency test required for such recruitment and provide a relaxation of up to three years in the prescribed upper age limit. The Chief Minister has also directed that members of the first batch of the Agniveer Scheme be granted a relaxation of up to five years in the prescribed upper age limit.”
According to the release, the benefit of these decisions will be available in the recruitment of armed police sub-inspectors, armed police constables, SRP platoon commanders and police constables.
“In addition, former Agniveers will also receive these benefits in direct recruitment to the posts of Jailer Group-2 and Jail Guard under the Jail Department, as well as Forest Guard Class-3 and Forest Conservator Class-3 cadres under the Forest and Environment Department,” the release said.
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