Gujarat: After beating cancer, lady home guard is now on the streets to fight corona

Jamnaben Parmar is one of the 1,700 plus Home Guard personnel posted in Banaskantha district and in Palanpur city, there are 350 jawans. (File photo) Jamnaben Parmar is one of the 1,700 plus Home Guard personnel posted in Banaskantha district and in Palanpur city, there are 350 jawans. (File photo)

Standing at a police bandobast in sweltering heat of May is 49-year-old Jamnaben Parmar, a Home Guard of Banaskantha and a cancer survivor, who is now a Coronavirus warrior.

It was last year in February 2019 that Parmar was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer third stage and was put to bed rest for the next 10 months. A dejected Parmar had learnt to accept the disease and had stayed home in Palanpur of Banaskantha, even as her husband continued his job as a private security personnel.

However, on March 4 this year, Parmar received “good news” from doctors at Sterling Hospital of Ahmedabad that her reports have come “normal.” The next morning, Parmar was seen posted at the police bandobast sharp at 7 am.

“As soon as my reports came, I told my commanding officer that I want my uniform and my job back. 22 years ago, I had joined the Home Guard as I loved the uniform and a sense of service it brings. I am happy to have my life back,” said Parmar.

Even as India went under lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus, Parmar kept doing her duty for eight hours a day, posted at crucial points in the Palanpur city such as Delhi Gate and Guru Nanak Sahib Chowk. She starts her day on shift basis from 7 am to 1 pm and 8 pm to 12 am.

She claims that she is currently on medication.

“Doctors have given me medical prescription for the next six months, which I have to follow diligently. I am usually posted at police bandobast points, outside banks and at places where the district administration organises ration distribution. Through my duty, I am also engaged in social work and I am happy that I am able to help people in need,” said Parmar.

Parmar is one of the 1,700 plus Home Guard personnel posted in Banaskantha district and in Palanpur city, there are 350 jawans.

Her ‘company commander cum official commanding’ Prashant Goswami spoke to The Indian Express, “Be it the current pandemic or any other natural calamity, our Home Guard jawans are always ready to serve the society and we follow the police’s orders. By being a cancer survivor and Coronavirus warrior, Parmar has set an example for all us.”

Parmar says that through her duty, she wants to spread only one message, “Stay at home and stay safe. This is the only way we can fight and win.”

