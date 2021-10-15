Gujarat: After bail in one case, man held for murder

Days after a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner in Vadodara and abandoning their 10-month-old son in Gandhina-gar, the accused was granted bail by a court in Gandhinagar on Thursday regarding abandoning of child. He was again arrested by Vadodara police for investigation in the murder case.

According to police, the accused was released on bail at a bond of Rs 15,000 by a court in Gandhinagar against IPC section 317 for abandoning a child.

“A team of Bapod police station in Vadodara took his custody again for investigation into the murder,” said UJ Joshi, police inspector, Bapod police station.

Meanwhile, police said that the families of both the victim and the accused knew about their relationship with the woman seeking help on suicide helpline once.

The police also stated that the victim murdered woman was earlier married to another man.

On October 8 night, the accu-sed man, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh and resident of Sector 26 of Gandhinagar, allegedly strangulated his live in-partner to death at a society in Bapod of Vadodara before abandoning their son outside a cowshed in Gandhinagar. He was arrested from Kota in Rajasthan while he was on his way to UP on October 10.

“It came to light during the investigation that on November 1, 2019, the woman had sought help on AASTHA suicide prevention helpline run by police and had a 54-minute conversation with the counsellor… She said that she was confused whether she should be with her husband or boyfriend. The counsellor had clearly told her that she should be with her husband,” said Abhay Chudasama, inspector general Gandhinagar range.

“In 2020, the woman had filed an FIR against the accused at Mahila police station in Shahibaug after which Ahmedabad police had arrested him. Both families had then reached a compromise,” Chudasama added.

According to police, the accused left the baby outside the Swaminarayan Gaushala in Pethapur of Gandhinagar around 9.20 pm on October 8. Local residents and corporator admitted the child to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.