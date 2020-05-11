Gujarat: After 17 days, Narmada records its 13th positive case

The administration has begun a thorough contact tracing of the positive case, including the residents of his native village, Gora, which is located downstream of Narmada Dam and across the Statue of Unity. (Representational Image) The administration has begun a thorough contact tracing of the positive case, including the residents of his native village, Gora, which is located downstream of Narmada Dam and across the Statue of Unity. (Representational Image)

Narmada district is back on the Covid-19 list after a gap of 17 days, recording its 13th positive case in a 37-year-old community health worker who was appointed to screen persons entering the district at the Virpur checkpost in Tilakwada taluka of the district.

The new case has left the administration perplexed as none of those screened at the checkposts during this time tested positive.

Narmada Collector Manoj Kothari confirmed that the community health worker tested positive after serving at the Virpur checkpost for a few days, although he has also been on duty within the district at different places. The administration has begun a thorough contact tracing of the positive case, including the residents of his native village, Gora, which is located downstream of Narmada Dam and across the Statue of Unity.

Kothari said, “The case has emerged after 17 days and we are following all protocols of contact tracing and also containment of the village.”

The district tested nine samples since Sunday, of which, eight tested negative. The Narmada district police has created a check post at the Vadodara-Narmada entry point after Dabhoi to prevent people without valid permits from travelling. A police official posted at the checkpost said, “Although the lockdown is still in place, the green zone status of Narmada district meant that a lot of people have been moving in and out of the district and reporting to work here although they are residing in Vadodara. From Monday onward, we have decided to bar entry to these people who do not have permissions and are still moving from one district to another.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.