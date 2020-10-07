Gujarat: Advocate fined for smoking during virtual proceedings apologises to HC; forgiven

On September 24, the court of Justice Supehia while hearing a bail matter had strictly condemned the advocate’s behaviour after it was noticed that he was smoking while attending the virtual proceedings from his car.

A Gujarat High Court (HC) advocate who was fined Rs 10,000 by a judge, after he was caught smoking during virtual proceedings, has submitted the amount and tendered an unconditional apology to the court, as was recorded in an order on October 5.

The court of Justice AS Supehia recorded that the advocate’s apology was accepted with no hard feelings or malice and that the advocate was advised to be mindful of the observations of the Supreme Court that lays down the acceptable code of conduct for lawyers. The judge’s advice came as his court observed that the erring advocate JV Ajmera “has yet to tread a long professional path.”

The court also recorded in its order of Monday that it hoped the Bar Council of Gujarat and the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association will incorporate among its members the Supreme Court’s guidelines on how a lawyer is expected to be a gentleman and uphold “high standards of morality and unimpeachable sense of legal and ethical propriety.”

On September 24, the court of Justice Supehia while hearing a bail matter had strictly condemned the advocate’s behaviour after it was noticed that he was smoking while attending the virtual proceedings from his car. The order recorded that the court “seriously deprecates such conduct of the advocate…It was not expected from an advocate to be smoking in the car during court proceedings…”

