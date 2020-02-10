Gujarat: Advani’s name ‘deleted’ from Gujarat voters’ list

Advani was a registered voter from Jamalpur-Khadia assembly constituency and the BJP’s old office at Pandit Dayal Bhavan in Khanpur locality of Ahmedabad was his address. Advani was a registered voter from Jamalpur-Khadia assembly constituency and the BJP’s old office at Pandit Dayal Bhavan in Khanpur locality of Ahmedabad was his address.

Veteran BJP leader and former deputy Prime Minister, LK Advani, who voted in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, has ceased to be a voter in Gujarat, said Election Commission officials.

“It is not sure when he applied for deletion of his name from the voter’s list. But our updated records show that he is no longer a voter in Ahmedabad,” Murali Krishna, Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Advani was a registered voter from Jamalpur-Khadia assembly constituency and the BJP’s old office at Pandit Dayal Bhavan in Khanpur locality of Ahmedabad was his address. For the Lok Sabha elections in May 2019, the 92-year-old politician cast his vote at a school in Ahmedabad, under the Ahmedabad-West Lok Sabha constituency. Advani has been a Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar constituency since 1998.

He was replaced in 2019 when the then BJP national president Amit Shah was fielded as the party’s candidate from Gandhinagar. He won his first Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar in 1991.

On Saturday, Advani cast his vote with his daughter Pratibha Advani at the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya in Delhi.

