scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

Gujarat: Adult leopard found dead on road in Navsari

A passerby spotted the carcass of the big cat and informed the villagers who in turn informed the Range forest department about the incident.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
February 19, 2021 3:33:05 am
Gujarat: Adult leopard found dead on road in NavsariRange forest officer JD Rathod reached the spot and sent the carcass to Vansda Veterinary Hospital for postmortem. (Express File)

An adult leopard hit by a speeding vehicle died on the spot near Mindhabari village on Vansda-Dharampur road in Vansda taluka of Navsari district early on Thursday.

A passerby spotted the carcass of the big cat and informed the villagers who in turn informed the Range forest department about the incident.

Range forest officer JD Rathod reached the spot and sent the carcass to Vansda Veterinary Hospital for postmortem.

Click here for more

Rathod said, “The animal was a male, around nine years old… We suspect that it might have been in search for food early morning and was hit by a vehicle while crossing the main road… The leopard sustained multiple injuries, including on head. We have cremated the carcass after postmortem. It is difficult to trace the vehicle as there is no CCTV in the area.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement