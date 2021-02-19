Gujarat: Adult leopard found dead on road in Navsari

Range forest officer JD Rathod reached the spot and sent the carcass to Vansda Veterinary Hospital for postmortem. (Express File)

An adult leopard hit by a speeding vehicle died on the spot near Mindhabari village on Vansda-Dharampur road in Vansda taluka of Navsari district early on Thursday.

A passerby spotted the carcass of the big cat and informed the villagers who in turn informed the Range forest department about the incident.

Rathod said, “The animal was a male, around nine years old… We suspect that it might have been in search for food early morning and was hit by a vehicle while crossing the main road… The leopard sustained multiple injuries, including on head. We have cremated the carcass after postmortem. It is difficult to trace the vehicle as there is no CCTV in the area.”