Gujarat adds 1,175 new Covid cases; 11 die

Gujarat added 1,175 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 2,27,963. At least 1,347 patients were also discharged from across the state on the day. So far, 2,10,214 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

On Sunday, 11 patients succumbed to the virus, eight of whom were from Ahmedabad city and three others from Surat. The total toll due to the virus in the state stands at 4,196.

At 247, Ahmedabad also reported the highest number of cases in the state on the day. At least 239 of these cases were reported from urban areas and only eight from the rural parts. Ahmedabad district has reported 52,608 cases so far.

Surat, too, recorded a high number of cases at 172 — 148 from the city and 24 from rural areas. A total of 46,567 cases have been reported from Surat so far.

Among the four districts that reported cases more than 100 fresh cases were Vadodara (152) and Rajkot (129).

The cumulative cases in Vadodara and Rajkot stand at 22,138 and 18,927, respectively.

While Gandhinagar reported 52 new cases, other districts in Saurashtra including Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Junagadh reported 45, 19 and 23, respectively.

As many as 55,989 tests were conducted throughout the state on Sunday.

