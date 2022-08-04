Gujarat: Adani Road Transport acquires 58 per cent stake in GRICL

August 4, 2022 8:05:47 pm
Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 58.8 per cent stake in Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company Ltd (GRICL) and 100 per cent stake in Swarna Tollway Private Ltd (STPL).
ARTL will be buying the stakes in both these entities from Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund. The acquisition is at an enterprise value of Rs 3,110 crore, an official release stated here Thursday.
GRICL has two stretches of toll roads in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad to Mehsana on state highway-41 and Vadodara to Halol on state highway-87.
Similarly, STPL has two stretches of toll roads in Andhra Pradesh which include National Highway-16 from Tada to Nellore and Nandigama to Ibrahimpatnam to Vijayawada on NH-65.
The transaction is expected to close in September 2022.
Apart from 56.8 per cent stake ARTL plans to acquire in GRICL, the company is also looking to evaluate the acquisition of another 26.8 per cent stake owned by IL&FS in the company. The remaining stake in the company is owned by Gujarat government. GRICL was promoted jointly by Gujarat government and IL&FS for widening and two road stretches and converting them to four lane toll roads.
The acquisition of Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund’s toll road portfolio in AP and Gujarat will enhance the bouquet of ARTL’s business in highways which includes eight Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) projects, five Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects, and one Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) road project in 10 states in India with more than Rs 41,000 crore of projects under management.
Krishna Prakash Maheshwari, CEO of ARTL, said, “ARTL is committed to the Adani Group’s nation building initiative with a portfolio of more than 5,000 lane km of highway projects under construction / operation. This is one of the largest portfolios of toll road assets with high quality, strong team, long and robust track record of growth and strong cash flow generation with low leverage.”
