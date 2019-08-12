Gujarat activist to Centre: Make planting of 500 trees per windmill mandatory

A Kutch-based activist has written to the Central government stating that installation of windmills for generation of electric power was adversely affecting the green cover in the country as it required large tracts of land, and demanded that the Centre mandate that energy companies plant 500 trees for each windmill they set up.

In his letter to the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change on August 9, activist Haresh Vyas said that 34,030 windmills were operational in India as of March 31, 2018. Out of them, 5,613 windmills were in Gujarat alone. Permission has been granted or is in the process for installation of thousands of more windmills in Gujarat and elsewhere in the country, he said.

“For installation of one windmill, one hectare of land is required. Additional land is required for preparing tracks to reach the windmills through village roads or other roads… (But) no clause is added for protection of environment while granting permission for installation of these windmills. Therefore, tree cover has suffered a lot in the country,” Vyas wrote in his letter, demanding the Central government make it mandatory for energy companies to plant 500 trees per windmill.

Kutch has among the largest number of installed and operational wind turbines in the state.