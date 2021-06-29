Gujarat: Activist Pravin Ram joins AAP in Junagadh

Pravin Ram, an activist based in Gir Somnath who has fought for the causes of government servants, farmers and employment, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at an event in Junagadh on Tuesday, saying it was a party that “speaks for the youth”.

Gulab Singh Yadav, AAP MLA from Matiala in Delhi and party’s co-incharge for Gujarat, formally welcomed Ram to the party at a press conference in Junagadh. AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia and other party leaders were present.

Speaking to the media after joining the party, Ram said that through his organisation — Gujarat Jan Adhikar Manch — and other NGOs, he fought for various causes and helped 1.5 lakh government employees get a rise of Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 in their monthly salary and two lakh employees getting benefit of continued service. He also claimed to have helped two lakh farmers of Junagadh, Amreli and Gir Somnath district in resisting extended eco-sensitive zone around the Gir forest.

“I have been raising issues of people for the past eight years and fighting for their rights. I met (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia two days ago and today, in the presence of Gulab Singh Yadav, I’m joining the party with whom our ideology matches, where people’s voice is heard and where one talks of justice…,” Ram said.

He claimed that he has fought for rights of 30 lakh to 35 lakh youths of Gujarat and exuded confidence that they and their families would support him. “Families who have reaped even a token benefit of Rs 5 due to the work by my team are welcoming this decision. I am sure they will work to strengthen the AAP in Gujarat,” he added.

Yadav said that Ram’s joining of AAP would help raise people’s issues during the 2022 Assembly election in Gujarat. “I have toured not only Junagadh but each and every district of Gujarat… everywhere, people’s mood has started changing. The next election will be between the BJP and the people of Gujarat. I am fully confident that by walking the path of honesty, we all shall be able to create a new Gujarat,” Singh said.

Terming Ram’s joining the party “a matter of pride for youth of Gujarat”, Italila said, “Through his Jan Adhikhar Manch, Ram has persistently fought for rights and dues of youth and has emerged as youth icon… It is a matter of pride for Gujarat and youth of Gujarat that a youth with a spirit to fight it out… a youth who speaks for youth is joining the party of youth.”