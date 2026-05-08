Gujarat achieves 90% HPV vaccination coverage

The state conducted the drive in more than 2,200 health centres across 34 districts and 8 major cities of Gujarat, starting March 2.

A total of 5 lakh girls in Gujarat have received HPV vaccination since the launch of the campaign on February 28, achieving a 90 per cent target under the national programme, the state government said on Thursday.

The health department had identified 5,43,483 eligible teenage girls in Gujarat for the vaccination against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) within 90 days of the launch of the programme.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said, “The campaign launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is achieving remarkable success in Gujarat. Not a single case of serious side effects has been reported due to the vaccination, which proves that the vaccine is 100 per cent safe. The vaccine is available for all 14-year-old girls at all medical college affiliated hospitals, district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, as well as CHC, PHC and UPHC centers in the state.” India is using Gardasil-4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine by MSD India, that protects against HPV types 16 and 18 (which cause cervical cancer), as well as types 6 and 11. The state conducted the drive in more than 2,200 health centres across 34 districts and 8 major cities of Gujarat, starting March 2.