Gujarat: Accused of harassment, two non-teaching staffers debarred from exam work

Two permanent non-teaching staffers of Baroda Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya at MS University campus were on Monday debarred from undertaking any academic responsibilities after some students accused them of sexual harassment.

University sources said that the two students accused Prafulla Purohit and Chetan Pandaya of passing lewd comments at them.

Both Purohit and Pandaya were accused of sexual harassment by another student in 2015. That year, a committee was set up by the university’s women grievance redressal cell after the student had made allegations against the duo, accusing them of using foul language against her and commenting on her sexuality.

“Based on the allegations we have received in 2015, both of them have been debarred from the exam duties and any other academic duties. We have also received a fresh memorandum against them and a committee has already been set up and we are looking into the allegations made,” said university registrar N K Ojha.

According to sources, though the accused were recruited as non-teaching staffers at the school, they sometimes used to teach in a few classes, work as invigilator and even check exam papers.

In the memorandum submitted to the university’s Vice-Chancellor Parimal Vyas on Monday, the students alleged that Purohit and Pandaya have been misbehaving with them in the school since the last two years. “For the last two years, both Prafulla Purohit and Chetan Pandaya have been passing lewd comments about our body, staring at us indecently and misbehaving with us. In 2015, a student had made similar allegations which was widely covered in the media and a committee was set up, but no action was taken. In 2013 too, a student had submitted a written application to the principal against the two but to no effect,” the memorandum read.