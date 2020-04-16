Gujarat: Accountant arrested for spreading communal hatred, say cops

Police team members also testing who are on duty in sector 15 Panchkula after 7 more posting case in sector 15 Panchkula on Thursday, April 16 2020. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Police team members also testing who are on duty in sector 15 Panchkula after 7 more posting case in sector 15 Panchkula on Thursday, April 16 2020. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Surat Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a private accountant for posting messages of communal hatred on his Facebook profile. In three separate posts, the accused claimed that China is responsible for the spread of coronavirus across the world, while the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi’s NIzamuddin Markaz is responsible for the spread in India.

Police said that Vinod Kakadiya had made the first such post on Facebook on April 3. He had claimed around 2,500 people of a particular community — all infected with coronavirus — had gathered at the Delhi Markaz and were sent to different parts of the country to spread coronavirus, police said. Kakadiya had urged people to circulate the message and intimate the police in case of any suspicions.

In his second post on April 6, Kakadiya mentioned, “Believe it or not, China is responsible for spreading coronavirus across the world. Similarly in India, the cororavirus is spread by Tablighi Jamaat (sic).” The third post on April 10 reiterated the same.

Surat crime branch officials registered an offence against Kakadiya and arrested him from his house at Venkutdham society in Katargam area of the city on Thursday afternoon.

Kakadia was booked under IPC sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 (A) (1) (Promoting enmity between different groups…and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (1) (B) (With intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

