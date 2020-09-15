Gujarat: ACB nabs agriculture officer for ‘taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe’

The complainant approached the Vadodara rural police after which the case was given to ACB. Meanwhile, the accused officer was then transferred to the agriculture department in Dahod. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed an agriculture officer with the Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmer Welfare department in Chhota Udepur for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh on Tuesday in Vadodara rural.

According to officials of ACB, the accused Yogesh Amin, a native of Vadodara rural, who was the agriculture officer in Chhota Udepur allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a pesticide shop owner in Nasvadi of Chhota Udepur.

“Around 15 days ago, the accused officer inspected the shop of the complainant in Nasvadi of Chhota Udepur who is into the business of pesticides and insecticides. A notice was sent to the complainant for selling pesticides without licence by the accused who demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh. The bribe amount was later negotiated to Rs 1.5 lakh,” read a statement from the ACB.

The complainant then approached the Vadodara rural police after which the case was given to ACB. Meanwhile, the accused officer was then transferred to the agriculture department in Dahod.

“After joining the duty, the officer took leave for five days and went to his home in Vadodara rural where he asked the complainant to come and hand over Rs 1.5 lakh to him. On Tuesday, a officials laid a trap and the accused officer was nabbed after accepting the bribe amount. He has been booked under sections of the prevention of corruption act,” the statement added.

