Rs 5,000 per student: Gujarat doctor caught accepting bribe for ‘not harassing’ students

The incident came to light after one of the students who refused to pay the bribe approached the Gandhinagar ACB, said officials who set a trap to nab him.

A government medical superintendent in Gujarat was arrested on Monday by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for seeking and receiving a bribe from medical students who were deputed to his hospital for rural service.

The ACB, on Monday, booked and arrested Dr Rahim Ibrahim Memon, 59, Medical Superintendent (Class-1) of the J S Chauhan Civil Hospital in Devgadh Baria, Dahod, for allegedly seeking the bribe under the pretext of “not harassing” the medical students during their time at the institution headed by him.

A statement from the ACB on Tuesday stated, “A total of eight students were appointed to J S Chauhan Government Civil Hospital, Devgadh Baria, Dahod, under the District Residency Programme (DRP). The accused demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 in total, calculated at Rs 5,000 per student, from the eight students in exchange for assigning favourable duties and ensuring they would not be harassed during their service.”