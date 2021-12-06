Gujarat ACB detains assistant head constable for ‘taking bribe’

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained an assistant head constable of police in Ahmedabad allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a person booked in a criminal case.

According to officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Chandansinh Chauhan, AHC AT Nava Vadaj police outpost under Vadaj police station, was detained by an ACB team for taking the bribe for removing the complainant’s name from the investigation in a criminal case.

“The complainant was booked in a criminal case and its investigation was given to Nava Vadaj police outpost. The accused police officer demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 for removing his name as a suspect in the investigation. After the complainant recorded his statement, a trap was set and the AHC Chandansinh was held accepting the bribe money at the police outpost on Saturday,” said an Anti-Corruption Bureau official.