Gujarat: ACB commando felicitated for saving 2 drowning men

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has felicitated constable Ghanshyamsinh Jadeja, a commando posted with the bureau, for saving two men drowning in a canal during his off-duty hours on Saturday.

According to ACB officials, Jadeja, a commando attached with the office of Joint Director ACB, was returning from hospital with his son who was unwell around 12.30 pm when he saw a group of people looking over the Nabhoi canal in Gandhinagar.

A person was drowning in the canal and Jadeja left his son in the car before rushing to the canal. He cut the canal fencing with pliers and with the help of two local residents — Karan Singh Sisodia and Mayur Sharma, saved the drowning man. Sisodia went into the canal with a wire of fencing that was pulled by Sharma and Jadeja.

The man, who was identified as a resident of Nikol area in Ahmedabad, was pulled out and given first aid. “He was allegedly depressed after the death of his wife and had taken the extreme step,” said an ACB official.

Jadeja then went home. “After leaving his ailing son at home, Jadeja was returning to duty when at the same canal stretch, he saw another crowd. Jadeja found that another man was drowning. Again he coordinated efforts with others, cut the fences and rescued the victim, who was a senior citizen from Mehsana who was suffering from breathing issues and had decided to take the extreme step. Both the victims are out of danger,” added the official.