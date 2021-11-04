Bribery case: Gujarat ACB seizes cash, gold worth Rs 10 lakh from legal metrology dept official

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized cash and gold valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from the possession of a senior inspector, Legal Metrology Department, Himatnagar in Sabarkantha after he was held allegedly accepting bribe by the agency.

According to officials of ACB, Hemant Kumar Vavani, senior inspector, Legal Metrology department was held by the ACB accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in exchange of not taking penal action against a petrol pump owner in November last year.

According to officials, Vavani had himself approached the petrol pump owner to threaten him with sealing off of his property over measurement complications.

“After the accused was held and booked under the sections of the prevention of corruption act, the ACB on Wednesday confiscated three lockers of the accused and seized cash and gold valuables worth Rs 10 lakh,” said a senior official of ACB.

Meanwhile, the ACB also booked a former woman sarpanch and her husband in Savarkundla taluka of Amreli for scheming off Rs 1.07 lakh from the gram panchayat fund.

According to officials, Hansa Vekaria, former sarpanch at Thordi village in Savarkundla, and her husband Prafful Vekaria have been booked for allegedly submitting fake bills and documents regarding a water boring facility set up in the village and withdrawng Rs 1.07 lakh from the gram panchayat funds back in 2018.

“After the investigation revealed that the accused had submitted fake documents for water bore facility, an FIR has been lodged against the duo on Wednesday,” added the official.