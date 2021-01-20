Gujarat: ACB arrests Mamlatdar for taking Rs 25 lakh bribe

A case has been registered against the two men under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on, DP Vaghela, the assistant director of ACB Gujarat, said.

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a mamlatdar from Dholka in Ahmedabad district for allegedly accepting Rs 25 lakh in bribe for conducting a land survey of an applicant.

Hardik Damor, a grade 2 mamlatdar, and one Jagdish Parmar were held with Rs 25 lakh in cash from the mamlatdar’s office in Dholka after a farmer had approached the ATS against Damor for allegedly seeking bribe for clearing three land-related applications.

“The complainant, who is originally a farmer, had appointed a private, non-farmer person as an in-charge of sale and purchase of a land plot in Dholka. The mamlatdar office, however, had changed the status of the complainant as a non-farmer and land as non-farming without sending any notice to him following which the complainant had sought a survey of the plot. Another land, owned by the complainant in another village, had been acquired for the Dholka expressway and the compensation for the same was awaited. The complainant had moved the three applications in the matters and the mamlatdar had demanded Rs 25 lakh in bribe through Parmar, an agent working at government offices. We have held both the accused with Rs 25 lakh cash,” DP Vaghela, the assistant director of ACB Gujarat, said.

A case has been registered against the two men under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on, Vaghela added.