Gujarat ACB: 2 doctors held for ‘taking Rs 8 lakh bribe for clearing food bill for Covid patients’

Dr Shailesh Kumar Patel and Dr Upendra Patel

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday nabbed two doctors serving as medical officers at the Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh to clear bill for food served to Covid-19 patients admitted at the hospital.

According to Gujarat ACB officials, the accused are Dr Upendra Patel, medical officer-cum-in charge Resident Medical Officer (Grade 2), and Dr Shailesh Kumar Patel, medical officer-cum-in charge administrative officer (Grade 2), at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad also known as Gov-ernment Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Med-ical College and Hospital, Sola.

Both the accused medical officers were caught in an ACB trap on Thursday on the hospital premises accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant who had approached the anti graft sleuths after he was allegedly asked to pay a bribe of Rs 18 lakh by the accused. As per the ACB, the accused medical officers had promised the complainant that they would clear the bill of Rs 1.18 crore as the cost incurred for food served to Covid-19 patients and staff of Sola Civil Hospital in the past four months.

According to officials, the medical officers had already accepted a bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh in the past from the accused and on Thursday, they were supposed to receive the remaining Rs 8 lakh when they were nabbed.

“The complainant in the case, who has been kept anonymous, had approached us stating that the superintendent of Sola Civil Hospital had given the order to the complainant’s brother’s canteen to avail water and food to all Covid-19 patients and medical staff at the hospital. The total bill incurred in the past four months was Rs 1.18 crore. Initially, the accused had demanded 30% cut to clear the bill. However, later they agreed at Rs 16 lakh as their commission and they also received Rs 10 lakh in the past. Then they further demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant in exchange of providing three years’ tender to his brother’s canteen. We have recovered the bribe amount from the doctors and detained them. Their Covid-19 test has been conducted. They will be arrested formally after the results are out,” said G V Padheriya, assistant director, ACB.

As per ACB, both the accused officers have been serving for more than 15 years at the hospital.

“Our next step now will be to trace the remaining Rs 10 lakh which the accused had taken in the past,” added Padheriya.

