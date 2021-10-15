Gujarat: Assault’ on ABVP leaders; Two cops suspended, inspector, SI transferred

The Surat Police on Thursday suspended two constables and transferred an inspector and sub-inspector attached to the Umra police station for the alleged detention of and assault on six leaders of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over organising a garba event in the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) on October 11.

The transfers and suspensions came a day after Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that a departmental inquiry would be concluded within 24 hours and action would be taken against guilty.

Inspector KI Modi and sub-inspector Bipin Parmar were transfered to the Special Branch of Surat city while two of the four constables allegedly involved in the incident – Ishudan Gadhvi and Dharmendra Giri – were suspended following a departmental inquiry.

Deputy Commissioner of Police KF Baloliya, who conducted the inquiry, told this newspaper, “The action has been initiated based on our inquiry. Modi and Parmar were found guilty of negligence and the suspended constables were guilty of indiscipline. The suspensions are not time bound.” Baloliya added that no FIR is registered in the case.

Hours before the police action on Thursday, ABVP held protests across Surat, seeking suspension of the policemen involved in the alleged assault on students. Members of the ABVP stopped classes in nine colleges across the city and also blocked roads leading to the colleges, demanding immediate action as assured by

Sanghavi in a statement on Wednesday.

ABVP workers held protests demanding action as the 14-hour ultimatum given by the outfit on Wednesday came to an end. They had also cited Sanghavi’s assurance that police would complete the inquiry within 24 hours by Thursday and initiate appropriate action against the police officials of Umra police station who are found guilty of being involved in the assault.

The incident happened during a garba event at the campus of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) in Surat on October 11 when police detained ABVP leaders from the venue claiming permission was not taken for the event and Covid protocols were not followed.

The ABVP had been demanding the suspension of inspector Kiran Modi, sub-inspector Bipin Parmar and constable Ishu Gadhvi, along with others of Umra police station for the alleged assault of student leaders at the police station.

On Thursday, Surat police dispersed ABVP workers from various colleges and detained a few in preventive action. The ABVP workers blocked traffic and chanted slogans against the alleged police brutality. The workers also surrounded Umra police station on Thursday and forced closure of Citizen College in Udhna. The roads leading to Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU), where the assault allegedly occurred on Monday, remained blocked on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday too, ABVP had staged protests at eight universities across the state.